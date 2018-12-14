Minster Choristers heading to Piece Hall for Christmas Carols round the tree

The voices of Halifax Minster’s choir will ring out on Christmas Eve, as choristers gather round the Piece Hall Christmas tree.

In partnership with The Minster will be The Children's Society (TCS) who will be raising funds on the day during their very special year.

For the past 50 years, Christingle collections have helped the society work with more than a million children and young people, but a million more are living with serious problems in their lives today.

For a young person who has never experienced the joy of Christmas, a Christingle event and donation can make a real difference and give them someone to turn to.

Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Right now in Britain there are children and young people who feel scared, unloved and unable to cope. The Children’s Society works with these young people, step by step, for as long as it takes. They listen, support and act. Only together can we make a difference to the lives of children now and in the future - because no child should feel alone.”

Carols begin at noon and the Piece Hall collection will be divided betweMinster Choristers heading to Piece Hall for Christmas Carols round the treeen TCS and the Minster choir, and there will speeches round the Christmas tree from Bishop Nick Baines and Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Marcus Thompson.

TCS will be also handing out a free gift of a Christmas Christingle bauble, celebrating Christingle 50.

There is also an opportunity for one of those who receive a bauble to win an Amazon gift voucher for £100. This is the first year TCS have created these baubles and they are being piloted at the Piece Hall and Halifax Minster.

After the carol service, choristers will then process to the Minster for the annual Christingle services.

For more information visit www.halifaxminster.org.uk

