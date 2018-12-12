Mixenden tower block has been transformed after £3.5 million renovation

A tower block in Mixenden has undergone a major transformation following a £3.5 million investment.

The completion of the renovation of Calder Rise, the tower block formerly known as Dodge Holme Court, was marked earlier this week by a visit to the building by Councillor Daniel Sutherland, Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment at Calderdale Council.

One of the flats in Calder Rise

The 96 one and two bedroom flats in the building have been completed transformed by owners Sterling Properties and are available to rent.

Sterling Properties has invested £3.5 million completely renovating the flats and communal space, including the installation of a sprinkler system to every flat and the communal area.

Matthew Settle, director, Sterling Properties said: “We are delighted to have completed the transformation of Calder Rise and brought new life to the building. We have invested considerably into the building to create some fantastic new homes and meeting all legislation as well as installing a new sprinkler system to all of the flats and communal areas.

“The flats are available to rent and they have already proved very popular, we’ve even had a few former residents come back to the building.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Coun Daniel Sutherland, said: ‘It is wonderful to see the tower block refurbished and that the developers have created decent homes at an affordable price. We welcome the decision they have made to install sprinklers and make resident safety a priority.

‘We’re committed increasing the number of options for people to own or rent properties, as well as regenerating our local areas. This investment is a boost for Calderdale and is a positive step in our plans for the picturesque village of Mixenden.”

One bedroom flats are available to rent from £85 per week and for more information contact lettings@sterlingproperties.co.uk

