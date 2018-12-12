These Calderdale pubs were crowned for having the best food at annual hospitality awards

Two Calderdale pubs have plenty to celebrate after they were awarded 'Best Pub Food' and 'Premium Pub Food' 2018 at The Thwaites Hospitality Awards.

The Winterburn in Warley was given the award for 'Best Pub Food' at a ceremony at the North Lakes Hotel and Spa in Penrith.

Lucy Barton, chef proprietor at The Winterburn, said: "The Team, led by proprietor Oscar Dawson and myself, has worked incredibly hard over the past year to achieve this fantastic award, after winning 'best new comer' during last years awards."

The Hare & Hounds in Todmorden was named top for Premium Pub Food at the ceremony last month

Both pubs triumphed over 250 other establishments from up and down the country and followed several weeks of judging.

Thwaites Chief Executive Officer, Rick Bailey, said: “I feel immensely lucky to be able to work in this industry and see the vibrant talent and incredible commitment that so many people bring to making their pub successful.

“The pub is a uniquely British and enduring cornerstone of our society – the envy of much of the rest of the world, providing local employment, a safe environment in which people can meet friends, make new ones and feel comfortable with a sense of belonging.

“Standards in our pubs have never been higher with investments continuing to improve the customer experience and environment. Our awards finalists all showed great character and quality and it was an absolute pleasure to hear about their achievements and ideas.”

