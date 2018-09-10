Motorcyclist suffers multiple leg injuries in crash with car

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash between a motorbike and car.

Officers were called at 6.22pm on September 6 to Town Gate, outside the Asda store in Wyke, to reports of a collision involving a red Yamaha motorcycle and a silver VW Up car.

The crash happened on Thursday September 6

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a bright yellow helmet, was taken to hospital with multiple leg fractures. The occupants of the car were uninjured.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 5463 Moore in the Safer Roads Team by calling 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police online 101 chat facility, quoting log number 1383 of 6/9.

