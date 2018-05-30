Mytholmroyd furniture store reopens after major works following 2015 floods

After 12 months of construction and hard work, Russell Dean Furniture Store in Mytholmroyd is back up and running.

The furniture store was badly hit by the 2015 Boxing Day floods. This was the second time in just a few years that the venue had been hit by serious flooding and the decision was taken to demolish the existing building to create a flood proof store on the same site.

Read: Vizulate Digital in Utopia by developing site to help people relocate abroad

The new three storey building is designed to be more flood resilient as it is raised up on stilts with a car park underneath.

It has two floors of furniture, making it nearly double the size of the previous building, and it is also eco-friendly as it uses an air cooling system instead of air conditioning.

New store manager, Alan Raybould, is thrilled with how the work has turned out.

“It looks fantastic, a complete transformation,” he said. “The response from everyone has been overwhelming.”

WATCH: Calderdale in spotlight during latest trailer for Ackley Bridge series two

The flood resilient store opened at the weekend to excited customers wanting to explore the new space .

Alan said: “So far it has been an amazing few days and it has been nice to open in the sunshine. There has been some very good business done as well.”

The next step for the store is to rebuild the relationship with the local community after 12 months of construction work.

Alan said: “I want to get in touch with local businesses and build relationships after the disruption during the building work.

“Our managing director described us as a phoenix rising from the ashes and hopefully this is going to be a fantastic year.”

Read: Hotel and gym complex plan at former Halifax nightclub site