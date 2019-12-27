New party bar opens in Halifax town centre

A new bar on Bull Green has opened its doors with entertainment on offer to residents through to 2020.

Origin, located in the former Bull Bar & Kitchen in Halifax town centre, launched on Mad Friday and will be open everyday up to New Year's Eve.

Origin, located in the formerBull Bar & Kitchen in Halifax town centre, launched on Mad Friday

Read: From Antiques Roadshow to Gentleman Jack - Looking back at Calderdale on screen in 2019

Gary Lee Woods, the venues general manager, said: “We’ve been working diligently behind the scenes to create a stunning venue that is amongst the most ambitious, inclusive and entertaining ever in the area. Creating a safe venue, with unrivalled atmosphere is the perfect ingredient and ideal for the highly ambitious Origin Party Bar.

"Our location, in what was recently the Bull Bar & Kitchen on Bull Green is the perfect choice to lead the way, bringing the party people of Halifax together for what we believe will prove to be, a unique venue.”

The venue will open from 8pm, 7pm on Sundays, until 4am every night until New Year's Eve offering a selection of lagers and beers as well as gins, vodkas and cocktails.

From January the venue will open on Thursdays for a night of karaoke, quizzes and games as well as DJ Pete ‘Oh'.

On Fridays and Saturdays DJ Gary Gough will entertain the crowds.

An acoustic/open mic slot is planned on Sundays from 7pm and afterwards the DJ video party continuing on until the early hours with DJ Lee Watson.

Read: 39 photos that will take you back to a night out in Halifax in 2002