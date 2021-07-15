North Bridge in Halifax re-opens after police incident
North Bridge and the surrounding areas in Halifax were closed by police this morning.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 8:08 am
Officers were called to the area after reports of concern for the safety of person .
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers were called to the North Bridge in Halifax at 6.05am following a concern for a safety.
"The road was closed while negotiations took place and the incident was brought to a safe end at 7.25am. The road is now reopened."
