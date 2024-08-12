'There needs to be a solution to help people into the town centre': Readers react to Halifax bus service changes
Coun Kelly Thornham (Lab, Town) raised the issue, saying First Bus re-routed its Siddal service, removing stops at the top end of town, earlier in the year and it now operates just from the new bus station.
She said the move was causing a problem for many residents, including pensioners and people struggling with their mobility.
Readers have been giving their reaction to the news on the Courier website.
Francis C said: “I used to do the bins and recycling in Siddal, they should be happy considering how many buses per hour they get.
“I live in Rishworth and it’s one every two hours, and you’re not guaranteed it shows or goes to the commons, so most use cars or you don't have a job.”
Mark D said: “There needs to be a solution to help people into the town centre. I know it will all be pedestrianised in the future.
“I avoid the town centre and I drive but I wouldn't have a clue which buses go where anymore.”
Amanda G said: “Nothing stopping them getting off in the bus station and catching another bus to drop them off at top of town.”
Andrew S said: “That’s a good idea Amanda, and I do it myself, but how do the elderly and infirm get back to the bus station?
“It’s quite a struggle for someone not good on their pins to traipse all that way back.”
