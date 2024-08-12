'There needs to be a solution to help people into the town centre': Readers react to Halifax bus service changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Readers have been sharing their views on public transport in Halifax, following concerns that vulnerable residents are being left out by bus route changes.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Kelly Thornham (Lab, Town) raised the issue, saying First Bus re-routed its Siddal service, removing stops at the top end of town, earlier in the year and it now operates just from the new bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the move was causing a problem for many residents, including pensioners and people struggling with their mobility.

The new Halifax Bus Station

Readers have been giving their reaction to the news on the Courier website.

Francis C said: “I used to do the bins and recycling in Siddal, they should be happy considering how many buses per hour they get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live in Rishworth and it’s one every two hours, and you’re not guaranteed it shows or goes to the commons, so most use cars or you don't have a job.”

Mark D said: “There needs to be a solution to help people into the town centre. I know it will all be pedestrianised in the future.

“I avoid the town centre and I drive but I wouldn't have a clue which buses go where anymore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda G said: “Nothing stopping them getting off in the bus station and catching another bus to drop them off at top of town.”

Andrew S said: “That’s a good idea Amanda, and I do it myself, but how do the elderly and infirm get back to the bus station?

“It’s quite a struggle for someone not good on their pins to traipse all that way back.”

Have your say at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk