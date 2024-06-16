85-year-old Brighouse resident makes a splash at Colour Run for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 85-year-old Brighouse resident recently took on the Forget Me Not Hospice Colour Run.

After two decades of participating in marathons and raising funds for children's charity, Laura Eccles continues to pursue her passion while living with Alzheimer's.

Laura Eccles, a resident at Bridge House Care Home in Brighouse proved that age is just a number as she took on the Colour Run for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in her decorated wheelchair.

Laura has been a keen marathon runner from the age of 39 when she joined the Halifax Lady Runners.

She has an array of medals proudly displayed in her bedroom from across the globe including the New York Road Runners Club, the New Zealand Millennium Marathon as well as many local medals.

During her 30 years of running Laura raised money for Linden Brook respite home for children with special needs.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2018, Laura sadly had to give up running due to the impact on her mobility and eventually moved into Bridge House Care Home.

With the help of nurse Yvette Oreschinck, Laura was not only able to attend her first run in many years, but she was also able to complete it in her wheelchair with her family by her side.

Yvette had the idea when she was looking through Laura’s medals, the Colour Run was approaching for the Forget Me Not charity, a charity that supports families and children across West Yorkshire, a cause that Yvette knew would be close to Laura’s heart.

Laura raised over £500 for the charity.

Laura’s son Mark Eccles said: “Yvette is a bit of an angel, she’s made such a big difference to my Mum’s life, I’ll never forget what she’s done for her.

"The day went brilliantly, I asked Mum if this brought back the memories and she said yes with a big smile.”

"Laura is an inspiration to us all," said Trish Lavery, Manager at Bridge House Care Home.

"She shows that getting older and having Alzheimer’s doesn't mean giving up on your passions.