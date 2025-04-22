All change for day care in Calderdale as new model for running day care services to be developed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new model for running day care services used by some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable residents will be developed.

This will include some services being made available on evenings and weekends outside of the “9 to 5” traditional model.

But it will also include a review of whether all three Calderdale Council-run day centres – at Higgins Close, Halifax, Lower Edge, Brighouse, and Royd Square, at Hebden Bridge – are needed.

It is likely recovering costs will be looked at with partners including the NHS, which provides some funding, because historically these have been “significantly underestimated”, said the independently-produced report to Calderdale Council’s Cabinet, which endorsed the recommendations.

Cabinet member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Coun Diana Tremayne said there was need for a new operating model.

Less than 100 people were using the day centres.

Changes would be beneficial to people using the services and their family and carers, offering them more, and digital technology should be used more.

As it is run now, spending on the the service is unsustainable, she said.

Key is working with partner organisations and involving the people themselves, said Coun Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden).

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said this meant: “We ask people what they want, listen to the answers and work together with them.”

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden), Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said she was pleased services would run beyond weekday daytime.

“Around our vision for people to be leading a larger life, we would hope that doesn’t stop at five o’ clock when people might want to experience lots of different things, and it should be definitely person-centred,” she said.

She said, as a carer of two young people, the person’s views were very important if services were to reflect what they wanted.

“My views as their carer is very different to what they would want for their own lives,” said Coun Durrans.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), Cabinet member for Resources, said changes would also be about what people could achieve in ways other than traditional centres, whether through paid employment in mainstream businesses or a whole range of other activities.

“I think the world has moved on and I’m pleased that at last some of our day provision is going to be loving along with it, with much more personalised programmes for the individuals who might once have attended a day centre as standard,” she said.

Parents and carers were invited to contribute their views and experience to the report, by independent health and social care consultant Guy Van Dichele as were staff and managers of the centres.

Staff are highly praised for their devotion to residents who use the centres but buildings themselves are in declining repair.