Anger from community after break-in at Overgate Hospice - here's how you can help

Residents show their support for Overgate Hospice after a recent break-in caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Bi-folding windows and counselling pods were damaged in the incident on January 5, and a large screen TV, kettle and bottles of alcohol were taken.

It comes at the start of a year when Overgate Hospice hopes to begin work on a brand new £12.75 million hospice on the site – known as the Big Build project – to increase the number of people they can support with end of life care.

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to show their support for the Elland hospice.

Tracey Bancroft shared: “This is truly appalling. Stealing from a vital community resource is beyond disgraceful. Those responsible are acting with such a lack of humanity.

"Overgate cared for my mum during her final days, and the compassion and support they provided to both her and our family were unparalleled.

"The staff showed such dedication and kindness which made a profound difference, and it’s heartbreaking to see such an essential service targeted in this way.”

Elaine Bunn said: “This is so sad. How could anyone possibly do this only the lowest of low! Heartbreaking.”

“Just disgraceful, Overgate has a special place in our families hearts. This is just unforgivable however desperate you are,” shared Julie Finch.

Chris Bristow said: “This is just terrible news they helped my mother in law last year hope these people get what is coming to then you don't do this kind of thing to these poor people who are sick and very terminally ill who are living there ill people in these places this is sick and disgusting.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Overgate Hospice can do so at www.overgatehospice.org.uk