BREAKING
Kids doing Anne Lister-themed crafts at Halifax Central Library. Pictured is Lyla Sholi
Anne Lister's birthday: Photos of amazing Lego model of Shibden Hall made at Dean Clough and top hat decorating at Halifax Central Library

It was quite the challenge but Lego enthusiasts have managed to create a brick replica of Halifax’s Shibden Hall.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

Dean Clough has invited people to help build the creation at a series of workshops yesterday (Sunday) as part of Anne Lister’s birthday celebrations.

Lego fans of all ages were keen to help – including one family who had travelled all the way from Birmingham.

Lego expert Michael Le Count was there to answer questions and, with different teams working on different sections, the amazing replica was created.

The model can be seen on display outside the Crossley Gallery at D Mill of Dean Clough.

Meantime on Saturday there were some colourful creations on show when children were invited to decorate top hats.

In honour of Halifax heroine Anne Lister, they added flowers, feathers, cuddly creatures and more to some sparkly hats.

Charlie and Finlay McMillan enjoying the library crafts

Charlie and Finlay McMillan enjoying the library crafts

Kids doing Anne Lister-themed crafts at Halifax Central Library

Kids doing Anne Lister-themed crafts at Halifax Central Library

Orla Young, Sarah Fiddler and Maeve Young enjoying the crafts at Halifax Central Library

Orla Young, Sarah Fiddler and Maeve Young enjoying the crafts at Halifax Central Library

Edie Burrows getting crafty at Halifax Central Library

Edie Burrows getting crafty at Halifax Central Library

