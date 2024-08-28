Bob Marley's cousin in Calderdale as hundreds flock to festival celebrating town centre's £6m makeover
The Elland Revival Music Festival on Saturday featured a host of talented local artists and musicians.
It was organised by the Elland Community Events team, with the musical line-up put together by Phillip Cluskey, to celebrate the community and mark the town's recent makeover funded by £6m from the Future High Streets Fund.
As reported by the Courier, the work has included pedestrianising part of Southgate area, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.
The market square has new stone flags and a new seating area, and The Cartwheel Club has been refurbished to create a new community hub.
Bob Marley’s cousin, Jimmy Malcolm, was on keyboards with Elland’s own Colt Community Voices paying tribute to Connor Hellens, - a young and gifted musician from Elland who recently died.
Phillip and Roni Hart headlined the day with their group, Little and Often.
Phillip is the son of Con Cluskey of The Bachelors – the Irish pop star who achieved huge success in the 1960s and who lived in New Hall in Elland, a Grade I listed Tudor house built in 1480, from 1970 until 2022.
Elland ward councillor David Veitch said: "It was great to see Elland folk out and about enjoying live music on the recently pedestrianised Southgate. People are rightly proud to have it refurbished.
"Calderdale Council officers have worked so hard to deliver the High Streets Fund revamp and a massive thanks also go to Elland Community Events for working hard to organise the festival."
The festival was sponsored by organisations including A-Field Transport Ltd, BRSK, Calderdale Council, Elland WMC, Eric Wright Construction, G&S Toilet Hire. Rhodes Joinery and Building Services, SUMA Foods and 20th Century Clothier Ltd.
Volunteer John Harvey said: "As we reflect on the success of this year's Elland Revival Festival, we are already filled with anticipation for next year’s event.
"We can’t wait to gather once again, to celebrate music, community, and the spirit of Elland.
"Thank you to everyone who participated, performed, and supported the festival.
Here’s to many more years of successful events that make Elland an even better place to live and visit."
