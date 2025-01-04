Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued more details as they continue investigating the discovery of a body in a Calderdale canal today.

Detectives have now revealed it was a woman who was in her 70s whose body was recovered from the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Atlas Mill Road in Brighouse.

As reported by the Courier, police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the canal just after 9am by someone who had seen a body in water.

Detective Inspector Jenny Haigh, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate following the very sad discovery of this woman in water today.

Police have revealed more details after the body was found this morning

“Officers have now identified her and have made relatives aware of this tragic development.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in the matter but we would appeal for anyone who saw an elderly female fall into water in the nearby area or who can assist enquiries in any way to contact us.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing police log 0333 of January 4th."

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

The body of another woman was pulled from the River Calder in Brighouse last month.

And police, firefighters and paramedics were called to help a man out of the Calder and Hebble Navigation off Huddersfield Road in Brighouse on Thursday night.