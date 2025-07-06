Brighouse Central Foodbank puts out an appeal for carrier bag donations
The service, which is based behind Brighouse Central Methodist Church, is appealing for carrier bag donations.
A spokesperson for Brighouse Central Foodbank said: “Once again, we are putting out an appeal for carrier bags, as our stock is getting very low.
“They need to be clean and in good condition, so that we can use them for our food parcels.
"These can be dropped off at the foodbank on any Friday, between 9am and 3pm."
If that day/time is not convenient for you, please drop us a message and we will work something else out with you.
The foodbank is open on Fridays between 1pm and 3pm.
For more information on Brighouse Central Foodbank visit www.brighousecmc.org/foodbank
