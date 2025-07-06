Brighouse Central Foodbank puts out an appeal for carrier bag donations

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Brighouse Central Foodbank is appealing for help from residents.

The service, which is based behind Brighouse Central Methodist Church, is appealing for carrier bag donations.

A spokesperson for Brighouse Central Foodbank said: “Once again, we are putting out an appeal for carrier bags, as our stock is getting very low.

The foodbank is based behind Brighouse Central Methodist Church

“They need to be clean and in good condition, so that we can use them for our food parcels.

"These can be dropped off at the foodbank on any Friday, between 9am and 3pm."

If that day/time is not convenient for you, please drop us a message and we will work something else out with you.

The foodbank is open on Fridays between 1pm and 3pm.

There are collection points in Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's for anyone wishing to donate.

For more information on Brighouse Central Foodbank visit www.brighousecmc.org/foodbank

