Brighouse's Harpreet battles through to next round of BBC's The Apprentice
A young entrepreneur from Brighouse has made it through another round of the BBC show The Apprentice.
Harpreet Kaur, whose parents own Waring Green Stores, is now one of the final eight contestants competing for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.
Last night's show saw the contenders summoned to the headquarters of Aston Martin in Gaydon, Warwickshire, where they were set the task of laying on a racing-themed corporate away day at Silverstone.
Last week, bookies were reporting that 30-year-old Harpreet, who runs dessert parlour Barni’s, was second favourite to win the show.
The Apprentice is on BBC1 on Thursdays at 9pm Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer.