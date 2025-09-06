Calder Civic Trust to dissolve after 60 years of service in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and surrounding parishes

After 60 years of service it is being proposed that Calder Civic Trust will be formally wound-up in the next few weeks.

Founded in 1965, the Trust has been a cornerstone of civic pride and environmental stewardship in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and surrounding parishes.

The Trust aimed to promote high standards in architecture and town planning, and to preserve the unique beauty and heritage of the Calder Valley.

Over the years it has been involved in a number of different projects including the planting of Park Fold Wood; the preservation of Nutclough Terrace; the annual Hebden Water clean-up; the publication of trail booklets; the “Our Man at Large” campaign to highlight neglected spaces and the restoration of historic sites like Stag Cottage in Heptonstall.

The Trust was previously in danger of dissolving but was revived back in 2007.

Calder Civic Trust continued to work with Calderdale and Hebden Royd Councils contributing to the plans for the Hebden Bridge Conservation Area and corralling the community on numerous controversial planning schemes, notably the rejected Garden Street Scheme and the successful re-development of Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

A spokesperson for the Calder Civic Trust said: “As we prepare to close this chapter, we invite any interested parties who may wish to carry forward aspects of the Trust’s work or preserve its archives to contact us by September 12.

“This is a unique opportunity to honour and continue the legacy of a group that helped shape the cultural and environmental identity of our region.

“Thank you to all who supported the Trust over the years."