Calderdale Brownies adorn village station with their hand painted touches

A group of Calderdale Brownies have added their hand painted touches to a new community garden.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The 2nd Mytholmroyd Brownies added their hand painted tins of plants for the new Community WildLife Garden at Mytholmroyd Station.

The garden is a haven of peace within the Friendship Garden.

Thanks have been given to the Brownies, their Brown Owl Angela, Pete Sunderland for the bricks and pallets, Stan Wilson, Urban Cottage Industries for the logs and Walkley Clogs for the bricks with holes in them that Brownies filled with plants.

Brownies at Mytholmroyd StationBrownies at Mytholmroyd Station
Brownies at Mytholmroyd Station
