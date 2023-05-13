Calderdale Brownies adorn village station with their hand painted touches

The 2nd Mytholmroyd Brownies added their hand painted tins of plants for the new Community WildLife Garden at Mytholmroyd Station.

Thanks have been given to the Brownies, their Brown Owl Angela, Pete Sunderland for the bricks and pallets, Stan Wilson, Urban Cottage Industries for the logs and Walkley Clogs for the bricks with holes in them that Brownies filled with plants.