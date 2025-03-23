Calderdale Council considering 'negotiated stopping' agreement for travellers passing through

Calderdale Council is considering introducing “negotiated stopping” agreement for travellers passing through the borough.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a cabinet meeting’s public question time, Abiline McShane asked why the council’s Gypsies, Travellers and Travelling Showpeople Development Plan document was limited to sites for the settlement community, rather than nomadic gypsies and travellers visiting Calderdale.

The council’s deputy leader, and cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, responded: “The council are currently considering the introduction of negotiated stopping, which would include exploring the principles, processes and terms that are required to support and negotiate stopping policy and doing that properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the document on permanent pitches also suggested the council should consider options for transit provision, given the level of unauthorised encampment activity throughout the borough.

Councillor Scott Patient, cabinet member for climate action and housing, and deputy leader of the council

A separate policy was in the process of being developed, he said.

“In terms of transit provision, the council has been working with Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange who recommend the implementation of a negotiated stopping policy by this council.

“This involves the council making an agreement with gypsies and travellers on unauthorised encampments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The agreement allows travellers to stay either on the land they’re camped on or move to land more suitable for all parties – that’s really important to say – and terms are agreed between both parties.”

Terms would include time stopped on the land and services that need to be provided by the council at the same time, he added.

Coun Patient said if introduced, a negotiated stopover policy could benefit all communities and also save money the council sometimes has to spend on clean-ups, for example.

“This approach has been used elsewhere such as in Leeds to foster better relations with the gypsy and traveller community, steer roadside encampments from environmentally sensitive sites and could reduce eviction and clean-up costs for the council as well,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier, Calderdale residents will soon be able to have their say on plans to establish permanent gypsy and traveller site pitches in the borough.

A six-week consultation will be launched on the proposals which consider three locations earmarked for the sites.