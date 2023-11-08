Calderdale Council pleased with announcement that two Calderdale swimming pools will get a share of £20million funding

Calderdale Council is pleased with the announcement that two swimming pools in Calderdale will receive a share of £20 million central Government funding

The council successfully bid for a share of the funding for its pools in Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden, with each being awarded more than £245,000 to help with rises in energy and operating costs.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Securing nearly £500,000 from Sport England for our swimming pools in Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden is great news in these challenging financial times.

Todmorden Sports Centre

"Like everything across the country, the cost of running our leisure facilities has increased significantly.

“However, we remain committed to providing pools for our local communities. They provide important skills for young people through the many school and out-of-school swimming lessons held there.

"They help our towns to thrive, and swimming is also great for physical and mental wellbeing, supporting our Active Calderdale mission to create a place where everyone can live happier and healthier lives.”

The Swimming Pool Support Fund was announced at the March Budget to support facilities with swimming pools.

