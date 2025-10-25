Calderdale Council’s adults’ social services rated 'good' by CQC

Calderdale Council’s adults’ social services have been rated “good” by a national independent health and social care regulator.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following inspection in the spring, Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors gave the rating to Calderdale Council, highlighting its strengths and areas where it can improve.

A person-centred approach, ensuring they get the right care and support at the right time has been central to achieving the rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on what the CQC found is working well will form the basis of improving services further, said the council’s Director of Adults Services and Wellbeing, Cath Gormally, and Cabinet member with the portfolio, Coun Diana Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden), welcoming the CQC’s report and “good” rating.

Beacon Hill.

Inspectors said people told them they found adult care services person-centred, inclusive and focused on promoting independence and well-being.

This is rooted in strength-based assessments – producing packages of care that work on person’s strengths, helping them achieve their goals, said Ms Gormally.

It means ensuring a person’s voice is heard when assessing their needs, with very close working with partners including health and housing teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been an end to buck-passing from one organisation to another, all partners instead collaborating closely to ensure a person’s package is the right one to help them live as independent a life as possible for as long as possible, in their own communities.

“It’s really important for people to know that our services are good.

“And it gives a degree of confidence to Calderdale residents to know our services are a good standard across the board.

“The idea is to get the right package from the start. – personalised support, putting the focus on people and the community at the centre.

“We are building on what is good – we want to go further,” said Ms Gormally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s social services leadership team and staff have played a crucial role in getting this right, said Ms Gormally.

The inspectors said people told them they appreciated the early intervention and community-based support, enhancing their independence and quality of life.

Good leadership and developing its workforce in these areas were also a council strength, taking in training, apprenticeships and professional development, including support for newly-qualified social workers.

Redesign of carers’ assessments and transformation of direct payments were among changes playing a part, said the inspectors, who found leadership and partnership working were “robust” and “strong” producing “a culture of continuous improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some areas need improving – there are significant delays persisting in assessments and reviews – some waiting “several years” – communicating information about services could be better, particularly for people struggling to obtain materials in appropriate formats or languages, and better transition planning for children moving into adults’ social services needed.

Ms Gormally said as part of assessments councils have to produce their own lists of strengths and weaknesses and in the case of the latter had already flagged up what inspectors later found, and acted on it, resulting in drawing up a comprehensive transformation plan.

Every local authority had waiting lists and backlogs to tackle – staff were being allocated to work with people on the list and their families for a short time and if their issues could be resolved without a full assessment, alternative packages could be put in place sooner, she said.

Investment in staff was paying off and a growing good reputation helping in attracting good staff to work in Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tremayne said she had feedback from members of staff saying they found Calderdale and the authority a good place to work.

A dedicated transition team is being formed to address the children-to-adults services issue, the aim again being to support the young people to achieve their ambitions, said Ms Gormally.

Although the CQC’s conclusions raised some communications issues, many from diverse backgrounds reported “culturally-sensitive care and inclusive engagement” from the service, said the inspectors.

These are areas of improvement the council’s own Buying Our Care report two years ago concluded must be made.