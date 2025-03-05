Calderdale residents to vote in referendum for the Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan

A Neighbourhood Planning Referendum for the Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan will be held tomorrow (Thursday, March 6).

Several years in the planning, the document has been prepared by Todmorden Town Council.

Calderdale Council currently uses a Calderdale-wide Local Plan to make planning decisions, which is their broad overview of what Calderdale should look like, and they would continue to use this if the Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan does not get adopted at referendum.

The Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan would therefore give Todmorden a greater influence in local planning decisions.

Todmorden Town Hall

The referendum asks residents to vote “yes” or “no” to a question.

They will be asked: “Do you want Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Todmorden to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

The Todmorden Neighbourhood Plan has been created by Todmorden Town Council in collaboration with residents of Todmorden and Neighbourhood Planning experts, following public consultations, public meetings and open days.

Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Ben Jancovich said: “Todmorden Town Council have spent the last nine years putting together the Neighbourhood Plan to clarify our priorities and ambitions for the future of the town.”

Although the Neighbourhood Plan might reference things that sound similar to Todmorden Town Deal plans, they are separate projects from separate organisations.

The Town Deal is a project that will fund specific developments in Todmorden. The Neighbourhood Plan is a technical planning document that helps us shape how all new development will look within our town.

There will still be opportunities in the planning process for residents to have a say in specific planning decisions, and, if adopted, the Neighbourhood Plan will typically be reviewed every two to five years.

All of the Neighbourhood Plan documents are available to view on Todmorden Town Council’s website: todmorden-tc.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplan

They are also available to view in person at Todmorden Library, Halifax Library, and Hebden Bridge Library.

Residents are welcome to contact Todmorden Town Council on 0770 632 2037 or email [email protected] with any questions.