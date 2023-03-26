News you can trust since 1853
With toys from the Overgate stall, brothers George Eaton, six, and Joseph Eton, four.
With toys from the Overgate stall, brothers George Eaton, six, and Joseph Eton, four.
With toys from the Overgate stall, brothers George Eaton, six, and Joseph Eton, four.

Calderdale SmartMove: 11 photos of fun and smiles in Halifax town centre as scouts and charities host 'inspiring' day

There were plenty of smiles in Halifax town centre yesterday (Saturday) at a special charity event.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 16:57 BST

A host of good causes teamed up with scouting groups to host stalls in The Woolshops.

Calderdale SmartMove, who organised the event, said: “We are absolutely buzzing after such a fantastic day. We met so many incredible people who have been so inspiring today.

"Woolshops Shopping Centre were incredible. Nothing was too much trouble and the entire team were so helpful.

“A huge thank you to all the people who made today very special, including: Magpies, Rotary Club of Halifax, 51st Pellon Scout Group, West Yorkshire Scouts, Happydays, UK Andy’s Man Club, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Age UK, Calderdale and Kirklees RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch, VitaMinds, Overgate Hospice, Invictus Wellbeing and Halifax Society for the Blind.

"And a huge, huge thank you to all of the people of Halifax who braved the weather to come and see us.”

From Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Robin Owen-Morley and Christine Bowden.

From Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Robin Owen-Morley and Christine Bowden. Photo: Jim Fitton

On the Happy Days stall, from the left, Mandy Howes, Clare O'Neill, Sasha Enoe and Michael Gale.

On the Happy Days stall, from the left, Mandy Howes, Clare O'Neill, Sasha Enoe and Michael Gale. Photo: Jim Fitton

Scout leaders, from the left, Zaheer Khalil, Tony Strong and Neil Asling.

Scout leaders, from the left, Zaheer Khalil, Tony Strong and Neil Asling. Photo: Jim Fitton

Andy's Man Club stall, from the left, Paul Waterman, Michael Coley, Isobelle Coley, nine, Brooklyn Sharpe, Jason Sharpe and Matthew Woodcock.

Andy's Man Club stall, from the left, Paul Waterman, Michael Coley, Isobelle Coley, nine, Brooklyn Sharpe, Jason Sharpe and Matthew Woodcock. Photo: Jim Fitton

