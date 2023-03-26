There were plenty of smiles in Halifax town centre yesterday (Saturday) at a special charity event.

A host of good causes teamed up with scouting groups to host stalls in The Woolshops.

Calderdale SmartMove, who organised the event, said: “We are absolutely buzzing after such a fantastic day. We met so many incredible people who have been so inspiring today.

"Woolshops Shopping Centre were incredible. Nothing was too much trouble and the entire team were so helpful.

“A huge thank you to all the people who made today very special, including: Magpies, Rotary Club of Halifax, 51st Pellon Scout Group, West Yorkshire Scouts, Happydays, UK Andy’s Man Club, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Age UK, Calderdale and Kirklees RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch, VitaMinds, Overgate Hospice, Invictus Wellbeing and Halifax Society for the Blind.

"And a huge, huge thank you to all of the people of Halifax who braved the weather to come and see us.”

