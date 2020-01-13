Calderdale studio celebrates five years in the limelight

February 2020 sees the Limelight Studio celebrate five years of dancing, singing, acting, fitness sessions and a number of birthday parties.

The home of Limelight Theatre School in Rastrick has hosted rehearsals for pantomime and shows at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre including Beauty & The Beast, Dick Whittington, Snow White and The Little Mermaid.

Read: New Calderdale independent-living bungalows need first residents

Every week, hundreds of performers aged between one and eighty-one pass through the door.

Director Lisa McCann said: “We try and offer something for every member of the community, no matter their age or experience.

“We don’t hold auditions for our shows, every dancer gets to dance, and every actor gets to perform a script tailored to their ability.”

The Small Business Association says that 50 per cent of UK businesses fail in the first five years but the Limelight Studio is going from strength to strength.

Read: 13 vegetarian and vegan restaurants to visit in and around Halifax according to TripAdvisor

In early 2014 the site boasted an old workshop, a decrepit Nissan Micra and half a sailboat. Once planning permission was granted, it quickly developed into a hole in the ground, before the studio started to rise from the Rastrick shale.

In February 2015, the doors opened, and it quickly became a community hub, hosting classes, personal training sessions, charity events, quiz nights, tea dances and more.

In addition to being the permanent home of Limelight Theatre School, the space is available to hirers who are looking for somewhere to exercise, host meetings and engage with the local community.

The studio also fully embraced the new decade by offering free WiFi so parents can get some work done while their performers are rehearsing.

For more information on the studio visit www.limelighttheatre.biz.

Read: 35 photos that you take you back to a Halifax night out back in 2010