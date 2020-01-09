New Calderdale independent-living bungalows need first residents

Bungalows being built at Walsden through the voluntary efforts of two local charities are now nearing completion and will be ready to receive their first residents in March.

The six two-bedroom bungalows help meet the need for affordable housing for rent in the upper valley.

All are designed for older people who need easy-to-maintain homes purpose-built for independent living.

Read: First look at £15.4m design for new state-of-the-art Halifax bus station

The two charities, Calder Valley Community Land Trust and John Eastwood Homes, are now inviting applications from potential residents, with all six being available to people over 65 who have a strong connection to Todmorden.

Simon Brearley, Chair of Calder Valley CLT, said: “This development has successfully demonstrated that community-led initiatives can create much-needed new homes through direct bottom-up voluntary efforts. We’re absolutely thrilled that our bungalows will soon be being lived in.”

The bungalows have been designed with two bedrooms, to allow for residents to receive guests or to have overnight carers.

They are on land in Birks Lane, Walsden, close to the main bus route and to the station.

Chris Barker of John Eastwood Homes almshouse trust said: “We know already from our existing twelve bungalows in Walsden how much demand there is for accommodation of this kind.

Read: Todmorden born musician Keith Emerson added to Oxford Dictionary of National Biography

“We’ve been delighted to work with Calder Valley CLT in this pioneering community partnership.”

Calder Valley CLT, who will retain four bungalows, is choosing to use the KeyChoice on-line system - also used by local housing associations - for their allocation process and applications can now be made.

Potential applicants who have not already registered on KeyChoice are asked to do so as soon as possible.

The bungalows will be allocated only to people over 65 with at least ten years’ residency in the Todmorden Town Council area, or exceptionally to those who have very strong reasons for needing to be housed in Todmorden.

Mr Brearley and Mr Barker both warn that they are expecting very strong demand for the new homes and that unfortunately not everyone who applies will be able to be selected.

Read: 35 photos that you take you back to a Halifax night out back in 2010