Calderdale’s Conservatives have a new group leader as Councillor Howard Blagbrough takes on role

Calderdale’s Conservatives have a new group leader.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May’s Annual Council meeting, saw Conservative group leader Coun Steven Leigh (Ryburn) becoming the borough’s Mayor for 2025-26.

The Mayoral role is an important ceremonial and ambassadorial one and usually politically neutral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Conservatives’ new group leader is Coun Howard Blagbrough

Accordingly, the Conservatives have appointed a new leader, with experienced councillor Howard Blagbrough taking on the key role of heading the council’s largest opposition group.

Coun Blagbrough – himself a former Mayor of Calderdale, wearing the chain of office in 2016-17 – was first elected to the council representing Sowerby Bridge in 2000.

But since 2008 he has represented Brighouse ward, most recently being re-elected for another term in the 2022 local elections.

Over the last few years, Coun Blagbrough has also been Chair of the Adults Health and Social Care Scrutiny Board, one of the council’s major scrutiny boards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on the Calderdale Conservatives’ website, Coun Blagbrough said: “Over the last 25 years since I was first elected to Sowerby Bridge in 2000 and now representing Brighouse ward for over 15 years, I’ve had the privilege to serve Calderdale residents in various ways.”

He said this has included, for example, opposition to Labour’s controversial Local Plan but also included working across political groups “to achieve what is in the common good.”

In Brighouse, he is steering the delivery of the £19.1 million Town Deal levelling-up investment for the Town Centre with the council.

“All these experiences have taught me that local politics is about truly listening and acting on the concerns of our community,” he said.

He thanked Coun Leigh for his “exceptional” leadership over the past five years.