Results also show that Calderdale has an aging population

The census takes place every 10 years, with every household in the UK required to take part.

The latest snapshot of England and Wales was captured on March 21 2021.

Now the first results have been released – and there’s been a rise in the number of people living in Calderdale.

On census day, 206,600 people were living in the area – up 1% from 203,826 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.

This also means the population density has grown to 568 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 560 in 2011.

The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.

It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Calderdale’s population is now 48.7% male and 51.3% female, meaning there is now a slightly higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.

In 2011, people living in Calderdale were 48.9% male and 51.1% female.

It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 12.2% under-10s and 15.9% over-65s, but this had changed to 11.7% and 19% respectively by 2021.

Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.

This included a 3.7% increase in Yorkshire and The Humber, where the population rose to 5,480,800 from 5,283,733 in 2011.

There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.

Historic populations of Calderdale:

1981: 190,330

1991: 191,585

2001: 192,405

2011: 203,826

2021: 206,600

This trend is reflected across England and Wales as a whole, where the population is ageing.

There were 11.1 million over-65s in 2021 – 18.6% of the population – up from 9.2 million in 2011 (16.4%) and 7.3 million (15.0%) 40 years ago.

Data from the 2021 census for England and Wales will be published in stages over the next two years, the ONS said.

Future releases will include figures on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing plus – for the first time – information on UK armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The census was taken at a time when coronavirus restrictions were still in place across the UK, with people only allowed to leave their homes in England for recreation and exercise outdoors with their household or support bubble, or with one person outside their household, and the rule-of-six on outside gatherings not coming into place until the end of March.

