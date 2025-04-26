Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charge of up to £10,000 may soon be levied on homes of some disabled people in Calderdale when they are sold, to recoup some conversion work costs originally borne by the council.

Calderdale Council Cabinet members agreed to approve a new adaptions policy, which uses grant money to help adapt people’s homes to help them to stay in them.

Cabinet member for Adults Services and Wellbeing, Coun Diana Tremayne, said the aim of the grants was to enable people to stay in their homes safely.

Coun Diana Tremayne

It could produce large cost savings for social care by allowing people to keep living in their own homes and reducing further care charges, said Coun Tremayne (Lab, Todmorden).

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), said there were times when it was appropriate for the council to exercise discretionary powers.

“This one is work where we can both improve the lives of our residents in ways designed with them which should have the happy consequence that they are able to remain in their homes for longer.

“They will be less likely – or later – to be moving into residential accommodation, which is more costly, so it’s win for the residents and it’s a win for us if that works out in the way that we hope it will do,” she said.

But under certain legislation, and subject to certain conditions, if a dwelling is sold or disposed of within ten years, the council must consider whether or not it is reasonable to demand repayment or part repayment of the charge.

It will have to take into account the financial hardship it would cause, whether the sale is due to an employment related relocation, whether the sale is connected with the physical or mental health or well-being of the grant recipient, or of a disabled occupant of the premises, and whether the sale will enable the recipient of the grant to provide care to a disabled person.

There may be situations where it is not appropriate to apply a land charge, councillors were told.

DFG is means-tested for adults although not if the improvements are for children, Coun Tremayne said.

There is a mandatory framework – a limit of £30,000 grant per household, outside which councils can contribute more at their discretion.

But if the improvements made significantly increase a property’s value, under legislation known as land charges the council can claim some of the cost back.

“Part of the intention of it is that if owner-occupied properties that receive adaptions significantly increase the value their property, it ensures partly that only those who have a genuine need will apply for the grants, but also gives the opportunity to recoup up to £10,000 of the cost of adaptions back into the pot,” she said.