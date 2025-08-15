Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin performed a surprise hour-long show at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge.

Among the lucky pub-goers there was photographer Bruce Fitzgerald, who said the singer has been in Yorkshire ahead of his band’s stadium gigs in Hull next week.

He wanted somewhere to do a warm-up gig, and The Puzzle Hall was suggested to him.

The gig was kept top-secret until the last minute.

And there are rumours Chris cycled to the show.

The Puzzle Hall Inn is a tiny pub with a huge reputation for putting on intimate shows by grassroots acts.

It has a small stage inside and a bigger stage in its outdoor area, which is where Chris Martin played last night.

It was saved from closure several years ago thanks to community fundraising and a team of dedicated volunteers who bought and refurbished the pub.

Bruce, who helped save the pub, said: “What a magical evening!

"After all the blood sweat and toil that's gone into getting our pub back up and running, making it one of the best grass roots music venues in the region, it was a really emotional evening for me.

"I'd been thinking lately why is all these people pay hundred's of pounds to see big gigs and yet they don't pop down to their local and support grass roots music.

"We average three to four gigs a week at the Puzzle and it's all free to attend.

"In fact, Chris Martin wanted to play tonight (Friday) but we've other bands booked all weekend so he said he didn't want to interfere with them and settled for the Thursday instead – what a diamond!”

Photos courtesy of Bruce Fitzgerald Photography, Estelle Jenkins, Claire Murray, Krisy Holdsworth and The Puzzle Hall Inn.

