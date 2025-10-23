Community tensions are regularly monitored in Calderdale, councillors told

Community tensions in a sometimes tense national atmosphere regarding asylum accommodation are regularly monitored in Calderdale.

Councillors heard community safety partners met more regularly through the summer – it usually meets on a monthly basis.

Calderdale Community Safety Partnership partners reported to Calderdale Council’s Crime and Disorder Committee on a range of related issues, including a national “Raise The Colours” campaign group encouraging the placing of Union Jack and St George Cross flags on the country’s highways.

Red crosses have appeared across some roundabouts, including this one at Mixenden, Halifax.

This did happen in some parts of the borough, including in north Halifax.

The partnership’s Community Impact Assessment Group (CIAG) met more regularly including considering how to deal where examples might pose a safety hazard.

The report said the situation nationally had led to the group meeting more frequently given that tensions could change more rapidly.

“We have seen some areas of Calderdale where in which flags have been put on street furniture and private property.

“In addition to group meetings an officer group with representatives from Highways – to look at safety issues presented – Police and Community Protection – to measure community tensions of flag locations – was formed to assess the risk and prioritisation of flag removal where deemed to post a safety hazard, for example obstructing traffic signals,” the partnership reported.

Following the terrorist attack on a Manchester synagogue on October 2, which resulted in the deaths of two members of the congregation, the group has ongoing contact with the Jewish community through Calderdale Interfaith Council’s Jewish lead representative.

To date there has been no increase in tension within Calderdale’s Jewish community, the group reported.

Following various incidents in which Muslim communities have been targeted there is an increased vulnerability felt by Calderdale’s Muslim communities, with a reassurance and engagement plan produced by partners to ensure a visible presence in the vicinity of mosques, it said.

As well as through the group, community tensions monitoring is also supported by a virtual “hub” meeting twice-weekly.

Initially created during the Covid pandemic to manage tensions, vulnerabilities and restriction enforcements, it allows any real time issues or concerns to be considered and addressed by partners.

These meeting are timed for before and after a weekend and have “proved valuable use of time for stretched services,” councillors were told.

“The problem-solving approach provided by all agencies has led to quick decision-making and rectifying issues before they are able to escalate,” said the report.