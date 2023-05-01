News you can trust since 1853
Coronation: 28 photos looking back at the last time King Charles III and Queen Camilla came to Halifax

As the nation prepares for the coronation, we take a look back at the last time King Charles was in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST

The monarch last visited on February 16, 2018 when he took trips to The Piece Hall, Dean Clough Mills and Halifax Borough Market.

People turned out in force to welcome him and Queen Camilla to the borough.

Take a look at our photos in this retro gallery.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit at Halifax Borough Market Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit traders at Halifax Borough Market Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

