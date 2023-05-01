Coronation: 28 photos looking back at the last time King Charles III and Queen Camilla came to Halifax
As the nation prepares for the coronation, we take a look back at the last time King Charles was in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST
The monarch last visited on February 16, 2018 when he took trips to The Piece Hall, Dean Clough Mills and Halifax Borough Market.
People turned out in force to welcome him and Queen Camilla to the borough.
Take a look at our photos in this retro gallery.
