Cost of Calderdale Council agency staff has reduced but is still around £200,000 a month

Calderdale Council is reducing its use of expensive agency staff – but the bill is still around £200,000 a month, figures show.

As the council battles to balance its budget each year, using staff from outside sources – agencies – has been a cause for concern as they are usually more expensive than in-house appointments.

First quarter figures presented to Calderdale Council’s Cabinet for this financial year, 2025-26 show the cost of hiring agency staff varying between £150,000 and £250,000 a month.

In comparison, this is lower than the equivalent periods in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Looking at figures annually, using agency staff cost the council £6 million in 2023-24, reducing to just under £5 million last year – with a spike in August 2024 where for that period the cost was just under £800,000 – while if this year’s first quarter trajectory continues the annual cost is predicted to be around £2.5 million for 2025-26.

Previously, councillors have heard that sometimes need dictates hiring of agency staff for a number of reasons, for example including positions which have become vacant.

In some cases it is more financially viable to use agency staff, albeit they are more expensive, for some very specialised services, they have heard.

The council has been trying to reduce usage by recruiting and retaining more of its own staff.

But Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), Cabinet member for Resources, said “caution” regarding savings needed to be exercised.

Speaking as Cabinet councillors noted the early financial position, she said: “In terms of savings, I think it’s worth a note of caution in relation to both commissioning and agency spend savings.

“As time goes on and you tackle the big ones first it becomes more and more challenging – for instance, with agency and consultancy – to find further savings.

“Because each saving that you make is less.

“And in commissioning, whilst we’re trying to make savings there’s always a risk that we put out tenders and they’re too low to receive any bids – that is a danger there, and it’s happened on at least one occasion.”

Using first quarter figures, the council predicts it is likely to burst its revenue – day-to-day spending – budget by around £2.7 million this year.