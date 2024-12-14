Council announces 10-year plan to improve life for people in North Halifax

Senior councillors have approved a new 10-year strategy aimed at improving life for people in North Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council’s cabinet, approving the plan, said they hope the almost-finished Mixenden Hub, gives an indication of things to come.

Described as a place where people can look after their health, learn, relax and socialise, it includes a new library, space due to be occupied by community health care services, a shop or office space for rent, a community garden and some water attenuation features to help prevent flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It should be finished by Christmas, opening up from early next year.

Representatives from Calderdale Council, Code Building Solutions and North Halifax Primary Care Network at Mixenden Community Hub, which should be finished by Christmas, ready for use next year

The wider strategy has been two years in the making, including building relationships and understanding what is important to people living and working in North Halifax, the councillors heard.

This has included extensive community engagement led in partnership with community organisations and the joining up of activities and investment in the area.

Workshops, focus groups and interviews further developed local priorities and enabled an understanding of the aspirations and challenges of residents of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone in North Halifax should be able to thrive in vibrant communities, where businesses can grow, residents live fulfilled lives and feel supported, and the environment is protected, the strategy says.

The council says the goals for North Halifax include becoming “a more accessible place for everyone; for it to be a safe place to live, work and visit that people are proud of; to be a place with services and activities that are targeted and inclusive; that it is a place to thrive and succeed; a place where people care for each other and that it is an area with places and spaces designed to work for local people”.

Councillor Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder), cabinet member for Regeneration Transport, said it was a significant milestone but there is more to do.

“It is a case of doing with, not to, communities in north Halifax,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said it was a model which could be used for communities throughout Calderdale.

Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said North Halifax had a real sense of community and it was important this was reflected in the strategy.