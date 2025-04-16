Councillors show solidarity with Ukraine and with others ‘legitimately fleeing persecution’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale should remain a place of sanctuary for all those who are fleeing invasion, war and oppression, councillors showing solidarity with Ukraine agreed.

There was unanimous support for Coun Jonathan Timbers’ motion which also saw councillors agreeing to celebrate Ukrainian culture through Calderdale Council’s Culturedale events and its library and museum services.

In its media communications it should express its support for Ukraine and show solidarity with Calderdale residents affected by Russia’s invasion of the country and the ongoing conflict since 2022, they agreed.

Coun Timbers (Lab, Calder) said a Liberal Democrat amendment – that the council should be fair in its approach to people fleeing persecution and proposing that the council “extends its open arms and will give support and sanctuary to anyone who is legitimately fleeing persecution, no matter what country they are from” – strengthened his proposals and councillors agreed it should be incorporated.

Coun Timbers and other councillors said Calderdale had been home to communities originally from Ukraine since the mid 20th century, and they had become part of Calderdale’s communities, for example through clubs in Halifax and Todmorden and through music and other events.

And since the 2022 invasion, more than 200 refugees from that war had made their homes in Calderdale.

It was hoped they could one day safely return with an end to the invasion which challenged International Law.

Coun Jonathan Timbers

It was also important to push back against misinformation appearing about the conflict on social media, said Coun Timbers.

“I hope this council will show empathy with the many, many people in Calderdale with links to the Ukraine, who must be going through very difficult times indeed,” he said.

Supporting him, Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said Calderdale, which has Valley of Sanctuary status, can continue to honour its tradition of offering refuge to the casualties of conflict and climate change, from the Ukraine and elsewhere.

He said the council could also help local people understand that those reaching the UK on small boats were less than four per cent of immigrants to these islands.

Coun Abigail White

The largest proportion were from Afghanistan, a country in whose affairs this country had been closely involved with and last year 98 per cent of people from Afghanistan claiming asylum status were granted it, said Coun Hutchinson.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), Cabinet member for Resources, said work was also continuing for Calderdale to become a Local Authority of Sanctuary.

A lot of people made political capital by creating divisions, said Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley): “The only difference between them and us is just a quirk of geography or birth,” she said.

It was entirely appropriate councillors should show “complete solidarity” with Ukraine, said Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn).

Coun Mohammed Shazad Fazal

Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said: “Nobody gives up on where they have land and flees it with nothing and travels thousands of miles in difficult circumstances unless they have to.”

Coun Mohammed Shazad Fazal (Lab, Park) said as well as Ukraine there was also a “dire situation” occurring in Palestine: “Democracy dictates we don’t pick and choose sides, and Calderdale is a sanctuary for all those who have been persecuted, wherever they may be.

“Whether it’s Ukraine or Palestine, we in Calderdale feel the pain,” he said.