Date revealed for the first BBC One episode of Gentleman Jack

The date has been revealed for the first episode of the BBC drama Gentleman Jack which tells the story of Anne Lister.

Gentleman Jack tells the story of Halifax landowner Anne Lister. It was filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax and various other West Yorkshire locations, including Sowerby Bridge, Huddersfield, Batley, Bradford and Leeds.

Suranne Jones leads the cast as Anne Lister and the eight-part drama also stars Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside).

Sally Wainwright said: “Filming Gentleman Jack at Shibden Hall and the surrounding area was a brilliant experience for the entire cast and crew."

Set in West Yorkshire in 1832, Gentleman Jack is the epic story of Regency landowner Anne Lister. Returning after years of exotic travel and social climbing, Anne determines to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, in Halifax.

To do this she must re-open her coal mines and marry well. But charismatic, single-minded, swashbuckling Anne Lister has no intention of marrying a man. True to her own nature, she plans to marry a woman. Not just any woman: the woman Anne Lister marries must be seriously wealthy.

Gentleman Jack is a remarkable and unlikely love story, set in the complex, changing world of Halifax - the cradle of the industrial revolution.

The drama explores Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down. At its heart is Anne's relationship with her would-be wife, Ann Walker (Rundle).

Gentleman Jack is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.