Yorkshire premiere of BBC drama Gentleman Jack to be shown at huge Halifax screening

The Yorkshire premiere of the hotly-anticipated BBC series Gentleman Jack which tells the story of Halifax's Anne Lister will be shown at Square Chapel Arts Centre.

Gentleman Jack tells the story of Halifax landowner Anne Lister. It was filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax and various other West Yorkshire locations, including Sowerby Bridge, Huddersfield, Batley, Bradford and Leeds.

Suranne Jones leads the cast as Anne Lister and the eight-part drama also stars Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside). Episode one will be shown for the first time in Yorkshire at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax.

The premiere takes place on Thursday May 9 and Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle will be in Halifax to meet fans on the red carpet.

Following the screening, Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, who will be talking with BBC Radio 5 Live Drive presenter Anna Foster about the production process and historical research behind the show, before taking questions from the audience.

Sally Wainwright said: “Filming Gentleman Jack at Shibden Hall and the surrounding area was a brilliant experience for the entire cast and crew. I am delighted local people now have a chance to attend the Yorkshire premiere at Square Chapel in Halifax.”

Set in West Yorkshire in 1832, Gentleman Jack is the epic story of Regency landowner Anne Lister. Returning after years of exotic travel and social climbing, Anne determines to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, in Halifax.

To do this she must re-open her coal mines and marry well. But charismatic, single-minded, swashbuckling Anne Lister has no intention of marrying a man. True to her own nature, she plans to marry a woman. Not just any woman: the woman Anne Lister marries must be seriously wealthy.

Gentleman Jack is a remarkable and unlikely love story, set in the complex, changing world of Halifax - the cradle of the industrial revolution.

The drama explores Anne Lister’s relationships at home with her family, her servants, her tenants and her industrial rivals, who will use any dirty tricks they can to bring her down. At its heart is Anne's relationship with her would-be wife, Ann Walker (Rundle).

Gentleman Jack is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.

Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester are executive producers, alongside Sally, and Phil Collinson is producer. Further casting information is available here:

Tickets are available through a ballot via the BBC Shows and Tours website here

The ticket ballot will close at 10pm on Sunday April 28, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets. Tickets will be allocated via a random draw.