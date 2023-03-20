News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
10 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
2 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
3 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
3 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years
Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years
Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years

Demolished: 101-year-old Calderdale village cricket pavilion torn down in historic moment for popular club

Scores of people turned out to see a Calderdale cricket pavilion which has been standing for over a century torn down.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:16 GMT

Lightcliffe Cricket Club’s building, which has provided an iconic background to the ground for 101 years, was demolished on Saturday.

The wooden pavilion was rotten and beyond repair, said the club.

A new pavilion is set to open in April

The club says the new building will ensure players, spectators and local groups benefit from “fantastic new facilities” including new changing rooms, balcony views, a community room for hire and much more.

Club chairman Richard Leach said: “We are proud of our past and excited about our future with a new pavilion set to write a new chapter in our history.”

Rugby proposal video by Greetland All Rounders player who pretended to be injured goes viral

Video of Happy Valley star Rhys Connah returning to Hebden Bridge to open new charity shop

The demolished building

1. Demolished: 101-year-old Calderdale village cricket pavilion torn down in historic moment for popular club

The demolished building Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years

2. Demolished: 101-year-old Calderdale village cricket pavilion torn down in historic moment for popular club

Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years

3. Demolished: 101-year-old Calderdale village cricket pavilion torn down in historic moment for popular club

Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years Photo: Bruce Fitzgerakd

Photo Sales
Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years

4. Demolished: 101-year-old Calderdale village cricket pavilion torn down in historic moment for popular club

Lightcliffe Cricket Club building being demolished after 100 years Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1
CalderdaleHappy ValleyHebden Bridge