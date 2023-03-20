Scores of people turned out to see a Calderdale cricket pavilion which has been standing for over a century torn down.

Lightcliffe Cricket Club’s building, which has provided an iconic background to the ground for 101 years, was demolished on Saturday.

The wooden pavilion was rotten and beyond repair, said the club.

A new pavilion is set to open in April

The club says the new building will ensure players, spectators and local groups benefit from “fantastic new facilities” including new changing rooms, balcony views, a community room for hire and much more.

Club chairman Richard Leach said: “We are proud of our past and excited about our future with a new pavilion set to write a new chapter in our history.”

