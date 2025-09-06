Elland ‘funeral home’ to be converted back into a chapel thanks to grant

An Elland funeral home is set to be converted back into a chapel thanks to a grant.

Built as a chapel in 1822 and converted into a Chapel of Rest – a funeral home – Grade II Listed Providence Chapel is set to have a new lease of life as it is converted back into a place of worship.

Vacant for two years, it has been bought by Elland Christian Centre.

Grade II Listed Providence Chapel. Picture: Elland Christian Centre.

The plans for Providence Chapel are to make sympathetic changes to the building, so that it becomes for accessible for the community to use.

This includes adding a kitchen and accessible toilets, but also an additional quirky change.

There is currently a lift at the moment, but it's a horizontal one for coffins. The lift will also be converted into a vertical one to ensure both floors are accessible to its users.

A National Churches Trust grant of £15,000 will go towards installing kitchen and toilets – essential facilities at Providence Chapel.

Claire Walker, Chief Executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support Elland Christian Centre to enable them to carry out changes to their new beautiful building – Providence Chapel – that they have acquired, which will protect important heritage and help to support even more people in the community.”

Andy Freeman, Pastor at Elland Christian Centre, said: "We are thrilled to receive a grant from the National Churches Trust to help towards the renovations of Providence Chapel.

"Having run out of space at our current building we are delighted to be moving to Providence Chapel restoring it as a place of worship more centrally located to the town and the people we serve.”

“This grant enables us to continue to develop the churches’ capacity to serve the people of Elland through the activities we provide and the groups that we run and host.

"Many of these activities have a food based element (SAGE meal, Centre cafe, youth groups, Tot's Time, Alpha course, etc) and so a kitchen and toilet facilities are essential to these happening and this grant will be foundational in securing the continuation and development of these groups and others that will no doubt develop in the future.”