Elland Rail Station update: £25 million project is edging closer but still no definite opening date

A new rail station for a Calderdale town is edging closer – but there is still no definite opening date.

Elland residents were growing increasingly despondent over protracted delays to the £25 million station, said a ward councillor who raised the issue with Calderdale Council Cabinet members.

Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) said there was also an absence of substantive updates so residents could have a better understanding of when it might open.

“Can you give a breakdown of the work being conducted and a timescale of works being undertaken, leading towards a specified completion date?” he asked.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the council and partners West Yorkshire Combined Authority remained committed to delivering the station as efficiently as possible and work was progressing.

More detailed updates could be provided when a contractor appointed to take the project on was in place, confirming pre-construction site investigations, detailed design work and completion of a compulsory purchase order, she said.

All these things would lead to completion of the full business case for the station, said Coun Courtney (Lab, Todmorden).

“We will then be able to provide updates for expected timescales for construction work commencing on site and ultimately the new rail station opening and becoming operational,” she said.

The project has passed a number of key milestones essential to deliver a new station, including receiving planning approval, and design approval from Network Rail.