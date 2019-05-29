Everything we know about the devastating Halifax town centre mill blaze

A huge fire at a former textile mill in the town centre has seen firefighter work around the clock to save the building and businesses.

The blaze at the four storey building on Square Road has brought part of the town to a standstill as questions remain on when the roads and structure will be re-opened.

Here is everything we know so far about the devastating incident.

What has happened?

Firefighters were called to the scene at Square Road in the town centre shortly after 3am following reports of a fire at the four-storey building.

How may firefighters were at the scene?

Six fire engines from different stations across the brigade are in attendance, two of which are using aerial platforms to extinguish the fire. Specialist officers and supporting resources are also in attendance. At the height of the blaze there were an estimated 45 firefighters at the scene.

How much of the building was on fire?

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the building was 40 per cent involved in fire, although have not reported any injuries.

What did West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say about the incident?

Station Manager Chris Hannah, who was in attendance, said: “This was a four storey mill building housing different businesses on different floors. The fire was contained to the top floor, which was a gym, and around 60% of the top floor and roof was affected by the fire.

“The below stairwell has suffered some fire damage also.

“It took our crews about an hour to get the fire under control and fortunately we were able to stop it spreading to the rest of the building and adjacent mill complex.

“No-one has been hurt as a result of the fire.”

What roads are closed?

Calderdale Council has said a number of the surrounding roads are closed because of the incident.

These are the roads that are closed.

Smithy Street at the junction with King Streets

Square Rd junction with Horton Street

Church Street junction with Cripplegate

Access to train station is only via Horton Street and Church Street section from Prescott Street.

When will they re-open?

No specific time has been given. Calderdale Council has said road closures in Halifax town centre are expected to remain in place throughout the day Once the fire is fully extinguished, scaffolding will be erected to keep the building stable.

What do we know about the building before the fire?

The building known as Greenwoods Mill, is at the junction with Church Street, is a former mill which has been converted into retail units, and is opposite the entrance to Halifax Central Library and the Piece Hall.

What has been the impact on business?

The tenants of a former wool mill have vowed to 'come back stronger' after the building was devastated by a blaze in the early hours of this morning.

What has the owner of the mill said?

The owner of an iconic former woollen mill badly damaged by a blaze in the early hours of this morning has described the devastating moment he arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

Do we know what started the fire?

No but an investigation is underway to establish the cause

