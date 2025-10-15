Family-run Halifax pub celebrates winning Good Food Award 2025/26

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST
A family-run Halifax pub is celebrating after winning a prestigious award.

Long Can Hall, on Ovenden Wood Road, has been awarded a Good Food Award 2025/26.

The award, also known as the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes, recognises culinary excellence, great service, and value.

Long Can Hall, on Ovenden Wood Road, has been awarded a Good Food Award 2025/26.

Lucas Skinner, who took over The Long Can Hall in February 2024, said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to have received this award.

"Taking over The Long Can has been an incredible journey, and this recognition means so much to our family and team.

"It’s a true reflection of everyone’s dedication, and we couldn’t have done it without the amazing support of our customers and community.”

Members of the community took to social media to share their congratulations with the pub.

One person said: “Well deserved best food in Halifax.”

"Brilliant. Well deserved, well done to you all,” shared another.

The official announcement of the winners will take place on November 10 on www.goodfoodaward.com

