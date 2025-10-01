Halifax Courier readers have been suggesting how they would like to see £20m of government cash spent improving where they live.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed last week that Mixenden and some parts of Illingworth in Halifax have been pledged £2m every year for the next decade by the government in a bid to boost the areas.

Residents are being asked how they think the money should be spent can can fill out an online questionnaire at https://kateforhalifax.com/how-would-you-spend-1-million-in-mixenden/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Pride of Place’ funding includes giving local people the power to buy beloved assets and eyesores - such as derelict pubs and boarded-up shops - to create new parks, new start-ups, health centres or even housing.

'Fix the roads' was one suggestion

There is also the power to block unwanted shops, such as new vape stores.

Headteacher at Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden, Mungo Sheppard, welcomed the news by saying: “Hopefully it will absolutely be the making of Mixenden.”

When we asked Courier readers how they would like to see the money spent if their area was awarded the same funding, there was a wide range of answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courier readers have been sharing how they would like to see their area improved if it was awarded £20m

Ian Smith said: “Cutting the grass in all our green areas, cutting back the trees overlooking the bypass from the Elland cenotaph, put back the rose beds around the cenotaph, bedding plants in all roundabouts.

"A team of paid employees to constantly litter pick and keep up with all the above!

"Oh, and take up the insane pedestrian area on Southgate!”

Pauline Fothergill said: “Re-open the Square Chapel and get it onto a sustainable financial position.

Some want to see new play areas

"It's a great venue for smaller local groups, intimate shows and literary and arts events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is also a great venue for those of us who are disabled for whom larger venues are difficult.

"Halifax should not lose this brilliant facility.”

Shane Kew said: “Youth clubs Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays 7pm to 9pm with football sessions on Wednesday evenings.”

Some want better SEND provision

And Sophie Lou said: “Fixing the appalling roads, put into mainstream schools for SEN provision to name a couple of areas that need attention.”

Michael Bradley said: “I would spend it on many of our footpaths that are neglected I would also spend it on our broken street lights.”

Suki Hutchinson said: “Finish all the roadworks!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Taylor said: “A nice new park with the soft tarmac, swings, climbing frame, roundabout, basketball/netball nets, football/rugby posts.

"With a pagoda with seats/benches and tables for adults to sit and rest or have a picnic.

"Smarten up unused shops for young children's activities.”

Jo-James Booth said: “Build more bungalows for disabled people - current wait list told 18 years.”

Dianne Harwood said: “Remove the cycle track in King Cross that goes from nowhere to nowhere thus allowing buses to, once again, travel east through King Cross therefore allowing the many bus users to access services on King Cross (such as the library, doctors and shops) without taking their life in their hands crossing the roads at either the bottom of Warley Road or Queens Road.”

And Beverley Fleming said: “Getting these kids off the street and opening youth centres for them would be a start.”