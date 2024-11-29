Gary Barlow tour tickets: Meet the 92-year-old Calderdale Gary Barlow super fan who is thrilled she will get to see the Take That star in her home town
Joyce Fairburn, from Sowerby Bridge, is 92 and a Take That super fan.
She did not see the band live until 2015, when she was 82, but she has seen them several times since and granddaughter Amanda Diamond has already bought tickets to make sure Joyce can see her favourite member Gary at The Piece Hall next summer.
"We have been fans of Take That since they started and shared many, many happy moments together thanks to them and their music,” said Amanda.
"She didn’t get to go to her first Take That concert until 2015, when she was 82, but it was made to be one of the most special moments of a lifetime as, thanks to our fellow ‘Thatters’, she got to go backstage and meet Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.
"They were wonderful with Gran and spent ages chatting and sharing this precious moment.
"In the nearly past 10 years, we've seen the band again together a number of times, including their first show in Sheffield this year.
“Gran thinks they're all wonderful but does have a little soft spot for Gary.
"She has been to a number of his solo tours and book tour over the years, including seeing him in Manchester, Delamere Forest and a surprise ticket when he was at The Victoria Theatre.”
For her 92nd birthday, Joyce’s family arranged for her to have a special visit to Delamere Manor, where Gary used to live.
"On arrival, they had Take That music playing and our fellow ‘Thatter’ Sue Smith and the owner arranged for some special treats for her birthday including some Gary Barlow wine,” said Amanda.
"She had a tour and even a ride around the grounds on a golf cart.
"We then visited Frodsham, where he's from, and met so many friendly people.”
Amanda said she was delighted to be able to tell her gran she had secured tickets for Gary’s Piece Hall show on June 10.
"You can imagine the joy it felt for me to tell her I'd got her an early birthday present for next year,” she said.
