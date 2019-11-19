Halifax care home receives national award from Bake Off judge Prue Leith

A Halifax care home has been honoured with a prestigious awards ceremony that celebrates the best in sustainable and healthy food across the UK.

Summerfield House Care Home won the Healthcare Champion Award at the Food for Life Served Here and Green Kitchen Standard Awards.

Presenting the award at the London ceremony to manager Carl Stevenson was Bake Off judge Prue Leith CBE.

She was joined by a panel of judges including Bee Wilson and Professor Tim Lang to celebrate the exceptional people and food providers who are making a difference and inspiring others through Soil Association Food for Life’s sustainable catering frameworks; Food for Life Served Here and Green Kitchen Standard.

Prue Leith said: “The commitment of caterers to safe, healthy, sustainable and delicious food is absolutely vital if we are to tackle our current environment and health crisis.

"Today we are honouring great caterers who feed the public in all manner of places: nursery schools, care homes, hospitals, visitor attractions and workplaces alike.

"Congratulations to everyone getting a Food for Life Served Here award.”

This year, the awards also celebrated the 10th anniversary of Food for Life Served Here and pioneering organisations who were early adopters.

Helen Browning, Chief Executive, Soil Association, said: “Food for Life decided to establish an annual celebration to shine the spotlight on cooks and food providers from across the UK who are achieving great standards.

"There has been a doubling in the number of food providers engaging with our celebration of excellence, despite the turmoil and uncertainty facing the food service industry, and this is something we’re delighted to shout about.

"Cooks and food providers achieving our standards can therefore be rightly proud, confident and bold about providing the best in sustainable and healthy catering in the UK.”

