Halifax care home welcomes alpacas Luke and King Kong to put a smile on faces of residents

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Halifax care home has been putting a smile on residents’ faces by inviting alpacas to visit.

Luke and King Kong did the rounds at Anchor’s Trinity Fold care home last month in what was the first visit by the alpacas since 2022.

Read More
Drivers face delays on this road in Halifax until next week as resurfacing works...

The occasion was made possible by family-run business AlTreka based in Baildon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Halifax care home welcomes alpacasHalifax care home welcomes alpacas
Halifax care home welcomes alpacas

Moving forward the care home is keen for the visits to become a recurring event on the calendar.

Anchor’s Trinity Fold care home manager, Christine Tuck, said: “The residents light up when the alpacas come into the home.

"The alpacas are so calm and gentle, and this makes the residents feel at ease.

“They’re great because not only do they go around the communal lounges, but they also visit one-to-one in the rooms, so nobody misses out”.

Trinity Fold resident Carol Lord, 84, said: “I love them. They made me feel soothing, calm and happy”.

Related topics:Halifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice