Halifax care home welcomes alpacas Luke and King Kong to put a smile on faces of residents
Luke and King Kong did the rounds at Anchor’s Trinity Fold care home last month in what was the first visit by the alpacas since 2022.
The occasion was made possible by family-run business AlTreka based in Baildon.
Moving forward the care home is keen for the visits to become a recurring event on the calendar.
Anchor’s Trinity Fold care home manager, Christine Tuck, said: “The residents light up when the alpacas come into the home.
"The alpacas are so calm and gentle, and this makes the residents feel at ease.
“They’re great because not only do they go around the communal lounges, but they also visit one-to-one in the rooms, so nobody misses out”.
Trinity Fold resident Carol Lord, 84, said: “I love them. They made me feel soothing, calm and happy”.