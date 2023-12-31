Halifax food blogger wins second award - Yorkshire Pudd has been named Food Blog of the Year
Yorkshire Pudd has been named Food Blog of the Year at the Northern Enterprise Awards 2023.
SME News, the host of the Northern Enterprise Awards, revealed Yorkshire Pudd as a standout among this year's winners, recognising the blog's exceptional contribution to the culinary landscape.
Founder of Yorkshire Pudd, Chris Blackburn, said: "It's an absolute honour to be acknowledged not just once but twice in the last two months.
"Yorkshire Pudd is more than a blog; it's a culinary journey, and these awards are a testament to the incredible team behind it and the unwavering support of our readers."
Awards Coordinator Kaven Cooper said: "The Northern Enterprise Awards are a shining beacon of light for businesses and a chance for us to celebrate the strengths of the North.
"Congratulations to Yorkshire Pudd and all our awardees on their well-deserved success!"