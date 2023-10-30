Halifax funeral director has been named National President of the British Institute of Funeral Directors

A Halifax funeral director has been named as the new National President of the British Institute of Funeral Directors (BIFD).

Amanda Dalby of Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble, was presented with her new chain of office at a recent BIFD AGM and conference Weekend in Wiltshire.

“I’m extremely honoured and proud” said Amanda, in her inaugural speech.

Her aim is to encourage funeral directors in the UK and Ireland to stand together as the government look to regulate the industry over the coming years.

Currently, there are no legal requirements to take relevant qualifications before opening or working as a Funeral Director.

But to become a member of the BIFD, funeral directors must take its University Accredited Diploma in Funeral Service.

Amanda gained her diploma more than 17 years ago and went on to gain her licence to practice when she opened her business in Halifax in April 2007.

Amanda also announced her Presidential Charity of the Year as Andy’s Man Club, a charity which aims to prevent male suicide, and founded in Halifax.

Her outgoing dinner will take place next October 2024, at Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, where Funeral Directors from across the UK will meet at the next BIFD AGM and Conference.

The weekend will include a trip into Halifax, to show off her beloved town, featuring the Piece Hall and Halifax Minster and will be rounded off by a Yorkshire Themed black tie Gala Dinner