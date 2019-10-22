Halifax's Halloween X-Files - Spooky tales from Calderdale's most haunted pub

The Fleece Inn in Elland has a long history of spooky goings on over the years.

With Halloween just over a week away we have been delving back into our archives to bring you stories of the supernatural and strange happenings in Calderdale.

The Fleece Inn in Elland

Here we look at the historic building pub and the spooky stories we have covered.

The long-standing pub dates back to the early 17th Century - where records recorded the Westgate building as a farmhouse called The Great House.

History has it that a fight took place between a traveller and local conman in the late 1800s - which saw one of the men bleed to death on the pub’s staircase. Despite numerous attempts of scrubbing the dead man’s blood away - nothing could remove the grisly stain for many years to come - some even say the dead man paid them a visit or two. In 1966 the staircase was removed and later added as a feature in a new part of the bar.

The grounds of The Fleece Inn are home to Old Leathery Coit - a headless apparition in a battered leather coat that reportedly taken up a seat on a carriage pulled by headless horses.

In 2011 Emma Clarke, who was landlady at the time, said she had heard and read tales of the pub, which include a horse and carriage driven by a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair.

She spoke about she put two rows of champagne glasses on a shelf behind the bar one night and when she came down the next morning he second row was all smashed, several feet away on the other other side.

But the first row had not moved.

She also spoke about hearing knocking and tapping.

In 2015 landlord Steven Pyatt said he and wife Anita often heard spooky noises.

In 2017 the Really Channel's Most Haunted visited the pub where apparent violent poltergeist activity almost stopped Yvette Fielding and her team's investigations.