Halifax town centre protest: Union members to protest latest energy price cap rise

Union members protesting the latest energy price cap rise coming into effect tomorrow (April 1) will take their campaign against fuel poverty to the street.

As part of a nationwide day of action at around 40 UK towns, Unite union members will be spotlighting the issue in Calderdale with a two-hour town centre protest in Halifax.

They say it is part of the union’s Energy 4 All campaign, running since 2023, to demand that nobody should choose between heating or eating.

They will gather in Halifax outside the former Wilko store at Southgate from noon to 2pm.

The union says the day of action coincides with the date the latest energy price cap rise comes into effect, which will see a rise of 6.4 per cent from £1,738 to £1,849 for an average dual-fuel household.

Protest events will see members joining with other fuel poverty and pensioner groups to draw attention to the issue.

Unite has criticised energy regulator Ofgem claiming it has “totally failed to regulate our nation’s energy market.”

The union says the latest 6.4 per cent rise adds £111 to the energy price cap at a time when some people are struggling with the cost of living.