Halifax vets practice seeing rise in dogs with sickness bug

Hird and Partners, which is based in Halifax and has branches in Ripponden and Walsden, says more pet-owners are bringing their pooches in with gastroenteritis.

They said: "This has affected some dogs which have shown some or all, of the following signs: vomiting, diarrhoea, reduced appetite, lethargy.

"The majority of dogs have recovered well with symptomatic treatment, a small proportion of severe cases may require intravenous fluids and hospitalisation.

"The condition appears to be very contagious between dogs. It is therefore advised to keep affected dogs away from healthy dogs to prevent spread. There is no evidence that people should avoid walking their dogs if they are fit and well.

"If you are concerned your pet may be unwell then please contact your vet for advice."

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, there has been concern after a vets practise was "inundated" with dogs suffering from sickness and diarrhoea after being walked on beaches such as Robin Hood's Bay and Fraisthorpe.